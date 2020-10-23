Brig. Gen. John Haas, the Florida National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Army, acknowledges the achievements of newly promoted Col. Alexander Harlamor, Commander, 83rd Troop Command, before his pinning at the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center on October 23rd, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. 1st Class Orion Oettel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 08:50 Photo ID: 6405185 VIRIN: 201023-Z-ZJ709-001 Resolution: 4719x3405 Size: 11.77 MB Location: FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Alexander Harlamor Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.