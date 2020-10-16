Seabees Construct Warehouse, Maintenance Facility for NBU-7

201016-N-KJ722-1005 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 16, 2020) Builder Constructionman Hunter Heilmann, from Byrnes Mill, Mo., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo, uses a steel trowel to smooth freshly-placed concrete for the construction of a pre-engineered building that will serve as a maintenance warehouse for Naval Beach Unit 7. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ethan Ingle/Released)

