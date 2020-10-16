Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Construct Warehouse, Maintenance Facility for NBU-7 [Image 2 of 5]

    Seabees Construct Warehouse, Maintenance Facility for NBU-7

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201016-N-KJ722-1010 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 16, 2020) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo screed freshly-placed concrete for the construction of a pre-engineered building that will serve as a maintenance warehouse for Naval Beach Unit 7. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ethan Ingle/Released)

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    PEB
    pre-engineered building
    Naval Beach Unit 7
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

