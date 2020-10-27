Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray Wreck Site [Image 4 of 4]

    VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray Wreck Site

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The heavy-lift vessel VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray wreck site on Oct. 27, 2020. The vessel will be used to cut and lift the wreck sequentially into eight sections to be placed on barges and dry docks inside the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB). St. Simons Sound Incident photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 08:41
    Photo ID: 6405176
    VIRIN: 201027-G-SF967-733
    Resolution: 7214x4757
    Size: 24.23 MB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray Wreck Site [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray Wreck Site
    VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray Wreck Site
    VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray Wreck Site
    VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray Wreck Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT