The heavy-lift vessel VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray wreck site on Oct. 27, 2020. The vessel will be used to cut and lift the wreck sequentially into eight sections to be placed on barges and dry docks inside the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB). St. Simons Sound Incident photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 08:41 Photo ID: 6405174 VIRIN: 201027-G-SF967-521 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 11.98 MB Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray Wreck Site [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.