Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test [Image 6 of 6]

    Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.15.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Michael Porterfield 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 15, 2020) - U.S. Navy Sailors and U.K. Royal Marines assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, participate in a Royal Marines swim qualification test Oct. 15 onboard NSF Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield (released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 04:57
    Photo ID: 6405077
    VIRIN: 201015-N-TT671-1096
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test [Image 6 of 6], by SA Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test
    Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test
    Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test
    Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test
    Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test
    Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT