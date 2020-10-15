DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 15, 2020) - U.S. Navy Sailors and U.K. Royal Marines assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, participate in a Royal Marines swim qualification test Oct. 15 onboard NSF Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield (released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 04:57 Photo ID: 6405072 VIRIN: 201015-N-TT671-1001 Resolution: 4122x2944 Size: 1.41 MB Location: FPO, IO Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diego Garcia U.K. Royal Marine Swim Test [Image 6 of 6], by SA Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.