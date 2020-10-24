Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ Members Conduct FOD Walk [Image 2 of 2]

    DJIBOUTI

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Master Chief Kevin Hogan, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), conducts a FOD (Foreign Object Debris) walkdown on the flight line, Oct. 24, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

    This work, CLDJ Members Conduct FOD Walk [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

