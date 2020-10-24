CLDJ Members Conduct FOD Walk

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Master Chief Kevin Hogan, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), conducts a FOD (Foreign Object Debris) walkdown on the flight line, Oct. 24, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

