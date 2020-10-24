CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Service members assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, pose for a photo after conducting a FOD (Foreign Object Debris) walkdown on the flight line, Oct. 24, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 02:34 Photo ID: 6405005 VIRIN: 201024-N-KX518-1048 Resolution: 4391x2923 Size: 2.9 MB Location: DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLDJ Members Conduct FOD Walk [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.