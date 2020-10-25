U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “Shiv” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2020. During the performance Wilton showcased the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, sometimes reaching up to seven times the gravitational pull force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6404711
|VIRIN:
|201025-F-IH072-1035
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|ROME, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
