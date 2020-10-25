Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 12 of 15]

    Wings Over North Georgia 2020

    ROME, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    Jerry “Jive” Kerby, and aircraft performer starts his T-28 Mad Dog at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2020. Kerby performed a demonstration during the air show and showcased the maneuverability of his aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 19:22
    Photo ID: 6404708
    VIRIN: 201025-F-IH072-1117
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: ROME, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wings Over North Georgia 2020
    Crew Chief
    A-10 Warthog
    airshow
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Air Force
    Airman
    brrrt
    A10DemoTeam

