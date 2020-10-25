Wings Over North Georgia 2020

Jerry “Jive” Kerby, and aircraft performer starts his T-28 Mad Dog at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2020. Kerby performed a demonstration during the air show and showcased the maneuverability of his aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

