Alpha Company Pugil Sticks

Rct. Glenn R. Moss II with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to compete in a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 27, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the Pugil Sticks event. Rct. Moss is from Fultron, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

