Helmets are staged prior to a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 27, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the Pugil Sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6404345
|VIRIN:
|201027-M-OQ594-1043
|Resolution:
|5092x3398
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
