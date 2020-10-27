Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Pugil Sticks [Image 6 of 7]

    Alpha Company Pugil Sticks

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Helmets are staged prior to a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 27, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the Pugil Sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 15:35
    Photo ID: 6404345
    VIRIN: 201027-M-OQ594-1043
    Resolution: 5092x3398
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

