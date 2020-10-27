201027-N-TE695-1005 NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 27, 2020) OCS student maintain professional appearance practices learned from the fleet

Officer Candidate Alexander C. Santosus, an Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 02-21 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, polishes a bell during his watch shift, Oct. 26. Santosus, previously a Fire Control Technician 1st Class from the Naval Ordnance Test Unit, has been serving for nine years and will be a surface warfare officer after graduating from OCS. OCS morally, mentally and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

