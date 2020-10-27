Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201027-N-TE695-0004 NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 27, 2020) Navy OCS students standby to enter the combat pool

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 05-21 students, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, stand in formation before entering the combat pool, Oct. 26. OCS morally, mentally and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 12:13
    Photo ID: 6403962
    VIRIN: 201027-N-TE695-0004
    Resolution: 4615x3072
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    201027-N-TE695-0004 NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 27, 2020) Navy OCS students standby to enter the combat pool
    201027-N-TE695-1005 NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 27, 2020) OCS student maintain professional appearance practices learned from the fleet

    Rhode Island
    OCS
    Newport
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command
    Callaghan Hall
    OTCN
    OCS 05-21

