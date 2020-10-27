Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 05-21 students, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, stand in formation before entering the combat pool, Oct. 26. OCS morally, mentally and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 12:13 Photo ID: 6403962 VIRIN: 201027-N-TE695-0004 Resolution: 4615x3072 Size: 6.37 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201027-N-TE695-0004 NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 27, 2020) Navy OCS students standby to enter the combat pool [Image 2 of 2], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.