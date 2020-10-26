Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021

AOMORI, Japan – Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment work diligently to set up their training site Oct. 26 during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021 to integrate with joint and bilateral partners and enhance long-range interception capabilities through a series of rehearsals and simulated Air Defense scenarios designed to preserve peace and prevent conflict across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel F. Emig)

