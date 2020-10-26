Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    AOMORI, Japan – Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment work diligently to set up their training site Oct. 26 during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021 to integrate with joint and bilateral partners and enhance long-range interception capabilities through a series of rehearsals and simulated Air Defense scenarios designed to preserve peace and prevent conflict across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel F. Emig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 09:28
    Photo ID: 6403589
    VIRIN: 201026-A-PI656-004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021
    Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021
    Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021
    Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021
    Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Misawa Air Base
    Camp Zama
    ADA
    DoD
    Air Defense
    Joint training exercise
    interoperability
    USARPAC
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    fires
    PACOM
    bilateral
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    U.S. Navy
    readiness
    Aviation
    17th Field Artillery Brigade
    Modernization
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    U.S. Forces Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    Pacific Region
    1-1 ADA
    AMD
    Link 16
    Fight Tonight
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    17th FAB
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    Sagami General Depot
    multi-domain
    Indo-Pacific region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Digital Domain
    Keen Sword 2021
    Orient Shield 2021-1
    KS/OS 21
    KS 21
    OS 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT