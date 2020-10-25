AOMORI, Japan – Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment work diligently to set up their training site Oct. 26 during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021 to integrate with joint and bilateral partners and enhance long-range interception capabilities through a series of rehearsals and simulated Air Defense scenarios designed to preserve peace and prevent conflict across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel F. Emig)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 09:28
|Photo ID:
|6403588
|VIRIN:
|201026-A-PI656-003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Guardians field PATRIOT equipment during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 2021 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
