USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (October 27, 2020) -- Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) David Gans, from Boise, Idaho., and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Timothy Chase, from Eagle River, Alaska, upload chaff aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile desrtoyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)

