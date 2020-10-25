PACIFIC OCEAN (October 27, 2020) -- Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) David Gans, from Boise, Idaho., and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Timothy Chase, from Eagle River, Alaska, upload chaff aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile desrtoyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 07:14
|Photo ID:
|6403426
|VIRIN:
|201026-N-DH811-1130
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
