USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (October 26, 2020) -- Yeoman 1st Class Timothy Mitchell, an investigator from Tuscaloosa, Ala., puts on a firefighting helmet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)

