Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Liston 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (October 26, 2020) -- Yeoman 1st Class Timothy Mitchell, an investigator from Tuscaloosa, Ala., puts on a firefighting helmet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 07:14
    Photo ID: 6403422
    VIRIN: 201026-N-DH811-1019
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    South China Sea
    Underway
    Ballistic Missile Defense
    Navy
    Sailor
    Military
    Cruiser
    Deployment
    East China Sea
    Yellow Sea
    BMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT