    KFOR Regional Command East engages Kosovo Youth [Image 2 of 2]

    KFOR Regional Command East engages Kosovo Youth

    KOSOVO

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Kenneth Kipley, a KFOR Regional Command East Soldier leads a group of 30 students, grades 6-9 from the school, Hasan Ramadani in a Play to Educate (P2E) activity Oct. 24, 2020 in Pudojevo, Kosovo. Soldiers incorporated social distancing and engaged the students with games that help facilitate a dialogue between participants and facilitators. The activity encourages students to communicate with clarity and creativity as they play with words and ideas. Despite, COVID-19 KFOR Soldiers continue their mission by engaging communities and building a safe and secure environment for all of the people in Kosovo in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

    Kfor27

