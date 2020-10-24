KFOR Regional Command East engages Kosovo Youth

Sgt. Kenneth Kipley, a KFOR Regional Command East Soldier leads a group of 30 students, grades 6-9 from the school, Hasan Ramadani in a Play to Educate (P2E) activity Oct. 24, 2020 in Pudojevo, Kosovo. Soldiers incorporated social distancing and engaged the students with games that help facilitate a dialogue between participants and facilitators. The activity encourages students to communicate with clarity and creativity as they play with words and ideas. Despite, COVID-19 KFOR Soldiers continue their mission by engaging communities and building a safe and secure environment for all of the people in Kosovo in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

