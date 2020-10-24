Keen Sword Liaison Officers embark with DESRON 15

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 24, 2020) Capt. Steven DeMoss, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 15, meets with (from left) Cmdr. Hiromasa Takahashi, Cmdr. Masayoshi Tamura, and Lt. Cmdr. Masahiro Yamada, liaison officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, prior to the start of exercise Keen Sword. All three guests completed U.S. Navy ROM-S (sequestration) prior to embarking as liaisons. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment's notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory N. Juday/Released)

