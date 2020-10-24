Keen Sword Liaison Officers embark with DESRON 15

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 24, 2020) Capt. Steven DeMoss, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 15, presents a command ball cap to Cmdr. Hiromasa Takahashi, one of three liaison officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, prior to the start of exercise Keen Sword. All three guests completed U.S. Navy ROM-S (sequestration) prior to embarking as liaisons. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment's notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory N. Juday/Released)

