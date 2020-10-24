Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword Liaison Officers embark with DESRON 15 [Image 1 of 3]

    Keen Sword Liaison Officers embark with DESRON 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Juday 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 24, 2020) Capt. Steven DeMoss, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 15, presents a command ball cap to Cmdr. Hiromasa Takahashi, one of three liaison officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, prior to the start of exercise Keen Sword. All three guests completed U.S. Navy ROM-S (sequestration) prior to embarking as liaisons. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment's notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory N. Juday/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 22:15
    Photo ID: 6403198
    VIRIN: 201024-N-KB666-2002
    Resolution: 3672x2349
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Keen Sword Liaison Officers embark with DESRON 15 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Juday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Japan
    Commodore
    JMSDF
    Destroyer Squadron 15
    Exercise
    US Navy
    DESRON 15
    LNO
    Keen Sword
    KS21
    Keen Sword 21

