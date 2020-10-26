Coast Guard pollution response teams working with the State of Hawaii and responsible party in the removal of a recreational vessel that sank in Honolulu, Oct. 26, 2020. Response assets hired through the vessel owner’s insurance company continued response efforts mitigating environmental impacts. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 22:05
|Photo ID:
|6403098
|VIRIN:
|201026-G-G0105-1002
|Resolution:
|2001x1501
|Size:
|512.31 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai
LEAVE A COMMENT