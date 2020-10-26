Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard pollution response teams working with the State of Hawaii and responsible party in the removal of a recreational vessel that sank in Honolulu, Oct. 26, 2020. Response assets hired through the vessel owner’s insurance company continued response efforts mitigating environmental impacts. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 22:05
    Photo ID: 6403098
    VIRIN: 201026-G-G0105-1002
    Resolution: 2001x1501
    Size: 512.31 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai
    Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Honolulu
    D14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Pollution Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT