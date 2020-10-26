Coast Guard pollution response teams working with the State of Hawaii and responsible party in the removal of a recreational vessel that sank in Honolulu, Oct. 26, 2020. Response assets hired through the vessel owner’s insurance company continued response efforts mitigating environmental impacts. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.26.2020 22:05 Photo ID: 6403098 VIRIN: 201026-G-G0105-1002 Resolution: 2001x1501 Size: 512.31 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.