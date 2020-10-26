Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai

Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard pollution response teams working with the State of Hawaii and responsible...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard pollution response teams working with the State of Hawaii and responsible party in the removal of a recreational vessel that sank in Honolulu, Oct. 26, 2020. Response assets hired through the vessel owner’s insurance company continued response efforts mitigating environmental impacts. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — A Coast Guard pollution response team is working with the State of Hawaii and responsible party in the removal of a recreational vessel that sank in Hawaii Kai Saturday night.



“The Coast Guard is committed to ocean safety and preservation,” said Chief Warrant Officer Russell Strathern, from Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “Mitigating the pollution threat and assessing impact is our priority and we are working closely with the state and responsible party throughout the process.”



Sector Honolulu watch standers received two notifications about the vessel, the first from a good Samaritan regarding the smell of fuel in the area and observing black spots of oil floating in the canal from an unknown source. The second was a report from a resident of Hawaii Kai that a sunken vessel was leaking fuel into the canal near their home.



Hawaii Kai Marina Patrol first responded and utilized absorbent boom to control the spread of the discharge.



Response assets hired through the vessel owner’s insurance company continued response efforts on Sunday and Monday, mitigating environmental impacts and preparing the vessel for salvage on Tuesday.