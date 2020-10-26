Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners oversee clean-up of sunken vessel in Hawaii Kai

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — A Coast Guard pollution response team is working with the State of Hawaii and responsible party in the removal of a recreational vessel that sank in Hawaii Kai Saturday night.

    “The Coast Guard is committed to ocean safety and preservation,” said Chief Warrant Officer Russell Strathern, from Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “Mitigating the pollution threat and assessing impact is our priority and we are working closely with the state and responsible party throughout the process.”

    Sector Honolulu watch standers received two notifications about the vessel, the first from a good Samaritan regarding the smell of fuel in the area and observing black spots of oil floating in the canal from an unknown source. The second was a report from a resident of Hawaii Kai that a sunken vessel was leaking fuel into the canal near their home.

    Hawaii Kai Marina Patrol first responded and utilized absorbent boom to control the spread of the discharge.

    Response assets hired through the vessel owner’s insurance company continued response efforts on Sunday and Monday, mitigating environmental impacts and preparing the vessel for salvage on Tuesday.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 22:06
    Story ID: 381793
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
