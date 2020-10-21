Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hill, 647th Force Support Squadron Professional Military Education instructor, receives and records a copy of a grocery store receipt from Senior Airman Adam Aleman, 647th FSS Honor Guard trainer, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commissary, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2020. The JBPHH Store to Door program delivers groceries to military members placed on restriction of movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.26.2020 18:40 Photo ID: 6402915 VIRIN: 201021-F-DT029-0002 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.44 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Feeding the force [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.