    Feeding the force [Image 2 of 2]

    Feeding the force

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hill, 647th Force Support Squadron Professional Military Education instructor, receives and records a copy of a grocery store receipt from Senior Airman Adam Aleman, 647th FSS Honor Guard trainer, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commissary, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2020. The JBPHH Store to Door program delivers groceries to military members placed on restriction of movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Volunteer
    PACAF
    Commissary
    5/6 Council
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    COVID

