Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hill, 647th Force Support Squadron Professional Military Education instructor, receives and records a copy of a grocery store receipt from Senior Airman Adam Aleman, 647th FSS Honor Guard trainer, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commissary, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2020. The JBPHH Store to Door program delivers groceries to military members placed on restriction of movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6402915
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-DT029-0002
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feeding the force [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT