Feeding the force

Airman Alyssa Alvarado, 647th Force Support Squadron force management technician, confirms the item on the shopping list she received via text from a customer at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commissary, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2020. Customers of JBPHH Store to Door can contact their personal shoppers to answer any questions about their shopping list and request different items in real-time. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

