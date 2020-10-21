Airman Alyssa Alvarado, 647th Force Support Squadron force management technician, confirms the item on the shopping list she received via text from a customer at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commissary, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2020. Customers of JBPHH Store to Door can contact their personal shoppers to answer any questions about their shopping list and request different items in real-time. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6402914
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-DT029-0001
|Resolution:
|4438x3280
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feeding the force [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT