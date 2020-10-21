Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeding the force [Image 1 of 2]

    Feeding the force

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Alyssa Alvarado, 647th Force Support Squadron force management technician, confirms the item on the shopping list she received via text from a customer at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commissary, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2020. Customers of JBPHH Store to Door can contact their personal shoppers to answer any questions about their shopping list and request different items in real-time. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 18:40
    Photo ID: 6402914
    VIRIN: 201021-F-DT029-0001
    Resolution: 4438x3280
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Volunteer
    PACAF
    Commissary
    5/6 Council
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    COVID

