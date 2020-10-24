Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-17 gets clean [Image 1 of 4]

    C-17 gets clean

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    James Bell, aircraft wash specialist, cleans the wing of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 23, 2020. Aircraft wash specialists clean the C-17 fleet every 180 days. Components of the aircraft are lubricated during a 7-hour wash period to prevent corrosion and promote aerodynamics. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 14:53
    Photo ID: 6402537
    VIRIN: 201024-F-HS026-1007
    Resolution: 2063x3095
    Size: 994.31 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 gets clean [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 gets clean
    C-17 gets clean
    C-17 gets clean
    C-17 gets clean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    New Jersey
    McGuire Air Force Base
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    NJ
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    McGuire AFB
    JBMDL
    Joint Base MDL
    305th AMW
    Eighteenth Air Force
    C-17 wash

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT