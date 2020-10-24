C-17 gets clean

An aircraft wash specialist prepares to clean a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 23, 2020. Aircraft wash specialists clean the C-17 fleet every 180 days. Components of the aircraft are lubricated during a 7-hour wash period to prevent corrosion and promote aerodynamics. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

