C-17 gets clean

An aircraft wash specialist prepares to clean a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 23, 2020. Aircraft wash specialists clean the C-17 fleet every 180 days. Components of the aircraft are lubricated during a 7-hour wash period to prevent corrosion and promote aerodynamics. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)
