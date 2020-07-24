Admiral McAllister present Unit Commendation Citation

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Vice Adm. Michael McAllister presents the entire staff at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May with a Coast Guard Unit Commendation citation on July 24, 2020.



This citation is the highest unit level award the Coast Guard has. It was presented to the Training Center staff for exceptional meritorious service from March 1st to July 1st, 2020 for implementing innovative approaches and enhanced health and safety practices enabling the continued delivery of mission ready non-rates to the fleet throughout the (COVID) pandemice.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearny

