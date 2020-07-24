Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Admiral McAllister present Unit Commendation Citation [Image 2 of 2]

    Admiral McAllister present Unit Commendation Citation

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Vice Adm. Michael McAllister presents the entire staff at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May with a Coast Guard Unit Commendation citation on July 24, 2020.

    This citation is the highest unit level award the Coast Guard has. It was presented to the Training Center staff for exceptional meritorious service from March 1st to July 1st, 2020 for implementing innovative approaches and enhanced health and safety practices enabling the continued delivery of mission ready non-rates to the fleet throughout the (COVID) pandemice.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearny

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 14:08
    Photo ID: 6402448
    VIRIN: 200724-G-JW383-1167
    Resolution: 2400x1516
    Size: 883.93 KB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral McAllister present Unit Commendation Citation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cape May Advancement Ceremony
    Admiral McAllister present Unit Commendation Citation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    Cape May
    Coast Guard
    Admiral McAllister
    Unit Commendation Citation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT