    Cape May Advancement Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Cape May Advancement Ceremony

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Vice Adm. Mchael McAllister Meritoriously advanced Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Duran to petty officer 1st class at an all hands meeting during his visit to U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearny

    Cape May Advancement Ceremony
    Admiral McAllister present Unit Commendation Citation

    Cape May
    advancement ceremony
    Vice Admiral Michael McAllister

