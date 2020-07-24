Cape May Advancement Ceremony

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Vice Adm. Mchael McAllister Meritoriously advanced Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Duran to petty officer 1st class at an all hands meeting during his visit to U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearny
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6402446
|VIRIN:
|200724-G-JW383-1130
|Resolution:
|2400x1572
|Size:
|809.7 KB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
