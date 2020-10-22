Italian Army Brig. Gen. Andrea Bertocchi, the Regional Military Command Friuli Venezia Giulia commanding general (center), received a brief from Colin Stroh, Lead Weapons Instructor (right) at the Squad Advanced Marksmanship Trainer (SAM-T) during a tour of Regional Training Support Division-South on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020. The visit enhances bilateral relations and expands levels of cooperation and the capacity of the personnel involved in joint operations. (U.S. Army photo by Dario Cortese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.26.2020 03:20 Photo ID: 6401765 VIRIN: 201022-A-MY307-0044 Resolution: 6797x4531 Size: 2.17 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Andrea Bertocchi, Regional Military Command Friuli Venezia Giulia commanding general, tours Regional Training Support Division South, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy [Image 5 of 5], by Dario Cortese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.