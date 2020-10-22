Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Andrea Bertocchi, Regional Military Command Friuli Venezia Giulia commanding general, tours Regional Training Support Division South, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy [Image 5 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Andrea Bertocchi, Regional Military Command Friuli Venezia Giulia commanding general, tours Regional Training Support Division South, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Dario Cortese 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian Army Brig. Gen. Andrea Bertocchi, the Regional Military Command Friuli Venezia Giulia commanding general (left) and James V. Matheson, Chief, U.S. 7th Army Training Command Regional Training Support Division-South (right), during a tour of RTSD-South on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020. The visit enhances bilateral relations and expands levels of cooperation and the capacity of the personnel involved in joint operations. (U.S. Army photo by Dario Cortese)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 03:21
    Photo ID: 6401767
    VIRIN: 201022-A-MY307-0069
    Resolution: 4966x7449
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Andrea Bertocchi, Regional Military Command Friuli Venezia Giulia commanding general, tours Regional Training Support Division South, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy [Image 5 of 5], by Dario Cortese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    Coronavirus
    Covid19
    COVID
    Tag: StrongEurope

