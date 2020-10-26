USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2020) U.S. Navy ships assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group joined ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla 1, Escort Flotilla 4,, and the Royal Canadian Navy, in formation while aircraft from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, JMSDF and Japan Air Self Defense Force fly in formation during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S. -Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Into-Pacific region for almost 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our chawed capability to respond tp contingencies at a moment's notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Molly M. Crawford)

Date Taken: 10.26.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA