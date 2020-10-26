Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020 [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Seaman Molly Crawford 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2020) U.S. Navy ships assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group joined ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla 1, Escort Flotilla 4,, and the Royal Canadian Navy, in formation while aircraft from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, JMSDF and Japan Air Self Defense Force fly in formation during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S. -Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Into-Pacific region for almost 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our chawed capability to respond tp contingencies at a moment's notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Molly M. Crawford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 03:52
    Photo ID: 6401745
    VIRIN: 201026-N-MH811-1251
    Resolution: 4591x2843
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    flight operations
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing
    Keen Sword 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT