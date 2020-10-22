Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Take on AMDEX 21-1 [Image 10 of 11]

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Take on AMDEX 21-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Spartan

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, showcased their ability to rapidly deploy High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers anywhere in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility within hours during AMDEX 21-1. Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1, which started Oct. 12, develops and exercises tactics, techniques, and procedures against simulated air, cyber, force protection and missile threats.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 03:04
    Photo ID: 6401738
    VIRIN: 201022-A-ZS194-730
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Soldiers Take on AMDEX 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    AFCENT
    U.S. Army
    75th FAB
    1-14 FAR

