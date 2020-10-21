Task Force Spartan Soldiers Take on AMDEX 21-1

Task Force Spartan Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, showcased their ability to rapidly deploy High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers anywhere in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility within hours during AMDEX 21-1. Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1, which started Oct. 12, develops and exercises tactics, techniques, and procedures against simulated air, cyber, force protection and missile threats.

