    Secretary Esper Travels to India [Image 4 of 4]

    Secretary Esper Travels to India

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper greets the commander of the 595th Command and Control Group and National Airborne Operations Center, Air Force Col. Brian D. Golden, as he boards an E-4B military aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md., for a trip to India, Oct. 25, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 20:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Esper Travels to India [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SecDef
    Mark T. Esper
    Mark Esper

