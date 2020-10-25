Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper boards an E-4B military aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md., for atrip to New Delhi, India, Oct. 25, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 20:55
|Photo ID:
|6401581
|VIRIN:
|201025-D-BN624-0036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary Esper Travels to India [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT