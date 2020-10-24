Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd Airmen return from deployment

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing connect with friends, family and loved ones, October 24, 2020 at the 193rd SOW in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Nineteen 193rd SOW Airmen returned home onboard the unit’s EC130J Commando Solo aircraft after completing a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 193rd Airmen return from deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

