193rd Airmen return from deployment

Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing connect with friends, family and loved ones, October 24, 2020 at the 193rd SOW in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Nineteen 193rd SOW Airmen returned home onboard the unit’s EC130J Commando Solo aircraft after completing a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

