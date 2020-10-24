An Airman from the 193rd Special Operations Wing embraces with his family, October 24, 2020 at the 193rd SOW in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Friends and family welcomed home 19 Airmen as they returned home from serving on a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 11:37
|Photo ID:
|6401315
|VIRIN:
|201024-Z-OL842-1026
|Resolution:
|3089x4628
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 193rd Airmen return from deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
