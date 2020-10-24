193rd Airmen return from deployment

An Airman from the 193rd Special Operations Wing embraces with his family, October 24, 2020 at the 193rd SOW in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Friends and family welcomed home 19 Airmen as they returned home from serving on a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

