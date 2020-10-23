Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Training: Advanced Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 14]

    Winter Training: Advanced Warrior Competition

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Spc. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers assigned to the 434th Chemical Company, under the 84th Troop Command, under the Minnesota National Guard participate in an Advanced Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley Training Center on October 23rd 2020. During the timed competition, junior enlisted service members lead a team-sized element through a ruck march, land navigation, a react to contact excercise, and a CBRN confidence chamber. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 14:11
    Photo ID: 6400988
    VIRIN: 102320-Z-DY230-1164
    Resolution: 2074x2904
    Size: 890.77 KB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Training: Advanced Warrior Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Ruck March
    Winter Training
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    434th Chemical Company
    84th Troop Command
    Advance Warrior Competition

