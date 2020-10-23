Winter Training: Advanced Warrior Competition

Soldiers assigned to the 434th Chemical Company, under the 84th Troop Command, under the Minnesota National Guard participate in an Advanced Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley Training Center on October 23rd 2020. During the timed competition, junior enlisted service members lead a team-sized element through a ruck march, land navigation, a react to contact excercise, and a CBRN confidence chamber. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

