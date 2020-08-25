Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard member receives Silver Lifesaving Medal at Air Station Houston [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District, attended the Silver Lifesaving Medal ceremony for Chief Petty Officer Phillip Johnson, aviation maintenance technician, Coast Guard Air Station Houston, virtually, at Coast Guard Base New Orleans, August 25, 2020. The Silver Lifesaving Medal is awarded to any member of the Coast Guard who rescues, or endeavors to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck, or other peril of the water in waters within the United States or subject to U.S. jurisdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 13:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard member receives Silver Lifesaving Medal at Air Station Houston [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

