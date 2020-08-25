Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District, attended the Silver Lifesaving Medal ceremony for Chief Petty Officer Phillip Johnson, aviation maintenance technician, Coast Guard Air Station Houston, virtually, at Coast Guard Base New Orleans, August 25, 2020. The Silver Lifesaving Medal is awarded to any member of the Coast Guard who rescues, or endeavors to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck, or other peril of the water in waters within the United States or subject to U.S. jurisdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 13:11 Photo ID: 6327571 VIRIN: 200825-G-ID129-1001 Resolution: 4923x3282 Size: 10.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard member receives Silver Lifesaving Medal at Air Station Houston [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.