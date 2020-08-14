Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taking Notes [Image 4 of 14]

    Taking Notes

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Enrique Moya 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S Army Paratrooper with 173rd Airborne Brigade 4319 Airborne participates casualty care training during training exercise Saber Junction 20 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, August 13, 2020 Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Enrique Moya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 11:33
    Photo ID: 6327391
    VIRIN: 200813-A-EB230-2086
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking Notes [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Enrique Moya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I've Got You Battle Buddy
    Assessing The Casualty
    Pack Them In Tight
    Taking Notes
    Move In Unison
    Casualty Care
    Prepare the Charge
    Buffalo
    Dump Truck
    Buffalo
    Setting Up The Shot
    Reloading
    Magazine Change
    Views Between The Trees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    TrainToWin
    Audrequez Evans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT