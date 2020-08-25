Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution celebrates NPS Day [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Constitution celebrates NPS Day

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (Aug. 25th, 2020) National Park Services rangers pose with Cmdr. John Benda, commanding officer of USS Constitution, in honor of National Park Services Day. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Constitution celebrates NPS Day [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

