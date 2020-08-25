USS Constitution celebrates NPS Day

BOSTON (Aug. 25th, 2020) National Park Services Ranger Jocelyn Gould fires a round from USS Constitution’s starboard side saluting battery in honor of National Park Services Day. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliot Fabrizio/Released)

Date Taken: 08.25.2020
Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US