Croation soldiers assigned to the Croatian Land Forces "Seamounts" and enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland shoot a machine gun during machine gun familiarization in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Aug. 25, 2020. NATO's enhanced Forward Presence consist of four battalion-sized battle groups deploying on a persistent rotational basis to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 07:02
|Photo ID:
|6327130
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-UW671-998
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Croatian Machine gun Range [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT