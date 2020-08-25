Croatian Machine gun Range

A Croation soldier assigned to the Croatian Land Forces "Seamounts" instructs a U.S. Soldier assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment and enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland during machine gun familiarization in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Aug. 25, 2020. NATO's enhanced Forward Presence consist of four battalion-sized battle groups deploying on a persistent rotational basis to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

