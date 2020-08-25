Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Croatian Machine gun Range [Image 2 of 6]

    Croatian Machine gun Range

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    Battle Group Poland

    A Croation soldier assigned to the Croatian Land Forces "Seamounts" instructs a U.S. Soldier assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment and enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland during machine gun familiarization in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Aug. 25, 2020. NATO's enhanced Forward Presence consist of four battalion-sized battle groups deploying on a persistent rotational basis to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 07:02
    Photo ID: 6327128
    VIRIN: 200825-A-UW671-871
    Resolution: 4320x2880
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croatian Machine gun Range [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Croatian Machinegun Range
    Croatian Machine gun Range
    Croatian Machine gun Range
    Croatian Machine gun Range
    Croatian Machine gun Range
    Croatian Machine gun Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    Poland
    US Army Europe
    EUCOM
    US Army
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    2CR
    Always Ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    AlwaysReady
    enhanced Forward Presence
    BG-P
    target_news_europe
    Battle Group-Poland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT